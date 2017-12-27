Denver Nuggets Dancers | Meet Minnie

Minnie is a third-year veteran with the Denver Nuggets Dancers (DND) and she could not be prouder to represent her home state alongside existing and new teammates.

Other than dance, she is a full-time sales representative for AT&T. She attended cosmetology school at Paul Mitchell, so she enjoys doing hair/make-up on the side. Balancing work and Nuggets is a challenge for her but, “Gotta do it while I’m young!” she says as she giggles.

“I have always loved dance! It’s all I have really ever known!” she says. Originally from Thornton, CO, she has been dancing since the young age of three. Her earliest memory of dance was performing in a recital with her baby sister to the song ‘Santa Baby’. Growing up, she trained in ballet, jazz, lyrical, contemporary and hip-hop at a studio called Gayton Dance. Her diverse set of skills have even taken her on several Royal Caribbean cruise ships and multiple countries overseas to perform.

It has been a dream of Minnie’s to become a DND for as long as she can remember. “It’s such a privilege and honor to be a part of such an amazing organization. I’ve made so many great memories and even better friends. I love my teammates and coach! Each one of them inspires me in different ways.”

She is extremely excited for what’s to come this year, being the Nuggets 50th Anniversary! “Nothing beats the feeling of being out on the court, in front of thousands of fans, feeling your heart beat out of your chest and the energy of your teammates around you,” said Minnie. She has such a sweet personality; we are blessed to call Minnie one of our very own DND.