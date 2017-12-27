Denver Nuggets Dancers | Meet Arial

Ariel is a fifth-year veteran with the Denver Nuggets Dancers (DND), and is a proud Colorado native. She has been dancing for twenty-two years. Her earliest memory of dance is a Christmas outfit she received one year for a dance recital, “I would want to wear every day,” she says, “My mom finally had to hide it from me just so I didn’t have the chance to ruin it before my recital.” Ariel has made a lot of great memories throughout the years of being a DND. “We are truly blessed with the job we do because there are so many amazing memories of appearances, games, and events that we are given the opportunity to be a part of. However, being able to go to London and perform for Global Games was an event of a lifetime!” she exclaims.

Aside from being a DND, Ariel is a Personal Trainer and Nutrition Coach. Her favorite part about her job is changing people’s lifestyles. “I get such fulfillment in being able to help people obtain their goals and get a better self-confidence,” she says. A lot of her job is not just making sure they are staying active and eating well, but their moods, stress levels, time management, family life, jobs, etc., they all play a part in their success. “To feel like I’m a part of their life and making them functional and healthy from the inside out, has such an impact on why and how I perform my duties as a fitness professional and coach.”

Ariel is big on daily quotes, she believes that life always has fun lessons to learn from; however, there are two quotes that mean a lot to her. This quote she has in the form of a tattoo, “Life is not about finding yourself, life is about creating yourself” and another quote is “Dreams become reality one choice at a time”. We are so very lucky to call Ariel one of our own DND for the fifth year now.