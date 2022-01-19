DENVER NUGGETS ACQUIRE BRYN FORBES IN THREE-TEAM TRADE

The Denver Nuggets have acquired guard Bryn Forbes in a three-team trade with San Antonio and Boston, President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly announced today. Boston receives forward Bol Bol and guard P.J. Dozier from Denver while San Antonio receives forward Juancho Hernangomez and cash considerations from Boston and a future second round pick and cash considerations from Denver.

Forbes, 6-2, 205, has appeared in 40 games (one start) for San Antonio this season, averaging 9.1 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists while shooting .417 from three-point range in 16.9 minutes per game. The six-year NBA veteran spent the first four years of his career with the Spurs before spending the 2020-21 season as a member of the NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks before returning to San Antonio prior to the 2021-22 season. He has appeared in 371 career games (166 starts) for San Antonio and Milwaukee, averaging 9.1 shoots and shooting .413 from beyond the arc.

The Lansing, MI native has proven to be one of the most consistent deep threats in the NBA, ranking third in three-point field goal percentage over the last four seasons among players with 1,000-plus attempts (trailing only Joe Harris and Seth Curry). He has appeared in 37 career playoff games (seven starts), including 20 during Milwaukee’s championship run, averaging 6.6 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 16.5 minutes. The 28-year-old went undrafted out of Michigan State University in 2016 but signed a multiyear contract with San Antonio prior to his rookie season.

Forbes will wear #6 for the Nuggets.

Bol, 22, 7-2, was drafted by Miami with the 44th overall pick in the 2019 draft and was acquired by Denver in a draft night trade. In three seasons with the Nuggets, Bol appeared in 53 games (two starts), averaging 2.7 points and 1.2 rebounds, while shooting 47.8% from the field in 6.2 minutes per game.

Dozier, 6-6, 205, appeared in 97 games (six starts) for Denver over the last three seasons, averaging 6.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 19.0 minutes per game. He originally went undrafted in the 2017 NBA Draft after spending two years at the University of South Carolina. He signed as a two-way player with Oklahoma City in 2017-18 and signed as a two-way player with Boston for the 2018-19 season. He signed a two-way deal with Denver prior to the 2019-20 season before having his contract converted to a full NBA contract in June 2020.