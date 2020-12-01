Top Stories

Wizards player tests positive for COVID-19

The player who tested positive is not with the team.

NBA.com Staff

A player for the Washington Wizards has tested positive for COVID-19, according to coach Scott Brooks.

As a result, the unnamed player is currently unable to participate in this week’s training camp.

The NBA set health-and-safety guidelines that requires any player who tests positive, even if asymptomatic, to wait 10 days and then be monitored in independent workouts for an additional two days.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.