Wizards player tests positive for COVID-19
The player who tested positive is not with the team.
NBA.com Staff
A player for the Washington Wizards has tested positive for COVID-19, according to coach Scott Brooks.
As a result, the unnamed player is currently unable to participate in this week’s training camp.
The NBA set health-and-safety guidelines that requires any player who tests positive, even if asymptomatic, to wait 10 days and then be monitored in independent workouts for an additional two days.