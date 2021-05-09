Warriors' Stephen Curry goes off for 49 points in 29 minutes

Stephen Curry (49 points) Highlights vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Stephen Curry was at it again Saturday night against the Thunder, pouring in 49 points in just 29 minutes in Golden State’s 136-97 victory.

Curry matched his season best with 11 3-pointers, marking the seventh time this season he’s made 10 or more treys. He’s now gone for 40 or more points in 10 games this season.

The fact that Curry went off against the Thunder isn’t a big surprise since he’s had some of his best shooting performances this season against them.

Steph Curry vs the Thunder this season -42 points on 14/20 FG, 11/16 from 3

-34 points on 11/21 FG, 6/13 from 3

-49 points on 14/26 FG, 11/21 from 3 Total: 125 points on 67 shots. Made 28 3s. Needed only nine quarters in three blowout wins. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 9, 2021

Curry now has 22 career games with 10 or more 3-pointers. The next five players on the list have a combined 16 such games.

Most Games With 10+ 3-Pointers

