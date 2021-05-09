Top Stories

Warriors' Stephen Curry goes off for 49 points in 29 minutes

Golden State's 2-time Kia MVP turns in his 22nd career game with 10 or more 3-pointers.

From NBA.com News Services

Stephen Curry (49 points) Highlights vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Stephen Curry connected on 10 or more 3s in a game for the 22nd time in his career.

Stephen Curry was at it again Saturday night against the Thunder, pouring in 49 points in just 29 minutes in Golden State’s 136-97 victory.

Curry matched his season best with 11 3-pointers, marking the seventh time this season he’s made 10 or more treys. He’s now gone for 40 or more points in 10 games this season.

The fact that Curry went off against the Thunder isn’t a big surprise since he’s had some of his best shooting performances this season against them.

Curry now has 22 career games with 10 or more 3-pointers. The next five players on the list have a combined 16 such games.

Most Games With 10+ 3-Pointers

Stephen Curry 22
Klay Thompson 5
James Harden 3
Damian Lillard 3
J.R. Smith 3
Zach LaVine 2

 

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.