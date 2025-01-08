Unpacking the Pistons' resurgence this season

The Pistons have missed the playoffs five years in a row, but if the season ended today that streak would come to an end. They have a young core looking to take a step forward this season. Detroit enters Wednesday on a four-game winning streak, its longest since 2018-19 campaign and have won seven of their last eight matchup.

The Pistons (18-18) have taken a momentous leap in just a year’s time. After 36 games in the 2024 season, the Pistons were at 3-33. Being .500 at this point in the season should be celebrated considering how last year went.

Cade Cunningham is fueling the turnaround in Motor City, continuing his development into being the franchise cornerstone the Pistons envisioned when they selected him first overall in 2021. He has improved each season he’s been in the league, but this year he’s showing a sharp increase in production across multiple categories. He’s averaging career highs in points per game (24.4) and rebounds (6.7), 3-point shooting percentage (37.7 percent), and assists (9.5).

One of the biggest shifts in Cunningham’s output has been in his facilitating. Cunningham ranks third in the league in assists per game, and is averaging two more assists per game than he averaged in his previous best season (2024).

Jaden Ivey is another player who had been contributing to the Pistons’ overall success this season with career highs in points per game (17.6), rebounds (4.1), and 3-point shooting percentage (40.9 percent). And although Ivey is out for at least four weeks after having surgery to repair a broken fibula in his left leg, veteran stars like Tobias Harris and Tim Hardaway Jr. have stepped up in his absence.

Harris is pouring in 18.5 points per game during Detroit’s four-game winning streak on 56.5% shooting from the floor, including 58.8% from deep. Hardaway drained a season-high six 3’s in Monday’s win over the Trail Blazers and finished the night with 26 points. Every Hardaway bucket mattered in that victory to extend the streak and get back to .500.

It’s not only the winning streak that should catch your attention. Overall, the Pistons are 8-2 in their last 10 with impressive wins over the likes of the Timberwolves, Magic and Lakers. There’s still a ways to go before the Pistons can be considered a finished product, but the start to this season has far exceeded expectations and they have become a team to watch as the second half approaches.