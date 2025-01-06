NBA Fantasy Power Rankings: Nikola Jokić erupts in Week 11

• Play Fantasy Basketball on Yahoo! > Last week in the NBA featured some great basketball for the New Year, but that wasn’t the only time players stepped up their games. We had four players average over 60 fantasy points last week, not to mention one with the elusive 70-point average – Nikola Jokić. The following players averaged the most fantasy points per game last week (two-game minimum).

Last Week: 79.4 FP/G Season Rank: 1 (65.4 FP/G) It was a monster week for Jokić, who kicked things off with consecutive triple-doubles against the Jazz and Hawks. His 22 rebounds against Utah marked a season high. Then, it was back-to-back matchups against Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs. Jokić posted 41-18-9 in the first matchup – a three-point loss. He got his revenge one day later, posting 46-9-10 in an overtime victory. Overall, the Nuggets went 3-1 while Jokić averaged 36.5 points, 16.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists and 2.0 steals per game.

Last Week: 61.3 FP/G Season Rank: 6 (53.5 FP/G) Davis missed one game due to an ankle injury but shook that off to complete a fantastic week. In his second appearance of the week, he matched his season-high of 19 rebounds during a win over the Hawks. He also recorded multiple assists and blocks in each contest. Overall, Davis averaged 25.3 points, 15.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 3.3 blocks and 2.2 steals.

Last Week: 61.1 FP/G Season Rank: 9 (49.9 FP/G) It was an all-around great week for Towns, who recorded at least 30 points, 16 rebounds and four assists in three of his four appearances. His 44 points Saturday against the Bulls marked his third 40-point performance of the campaign, and his pair of 20-rebound games marked his third and fourth of the campaign. Overall, Towns averaged 31 ppg, 18 rpg, 3.5 apg and 1.5 spg.

Last Week: 61.0 FP/G Season Rank: 3 (55.4 FP/G) Wembanyama is most recently coming off a career-high 23 rebounds in Saturday’s overtime loss to the Nuggets, which was the second half of a back-to-back for the teams. In the first game between the two, a win for San Antonio, Wembanyama posted 35-18-4 with two blocks and a steal in what was his fourth game of the season with at least 35 points. The Spurs finished the week going 2-1, with Wembanyama averaging 27.3 ppg, 16.7 rpg, 4.0 apg, 3.0 bpg and 1.0 spg.

Last Week: 57.7 FP/G Season Rank: 2 (58.7 FP/G) Antetokounmpo’s 29.3 points, 12.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 3.0 combined blocks-plus-steals represented a small step down in his fantasy production. He double-doubled in each game. Antetokounmpo is currently on a streak of five double-doubles with at least one steal.

This week’s preview:

The following players are top fantasy point producers and play at least three games next week with fewer than two matchups against top-10 defenses