NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Pistons at Nets (7:30 ET)

The surging Detroit Pistons (18-18) go for their fifth consecutive win and eighth in their past nine when they travel to Brooklyn to take on the Nets (13-23) in the first night of a back-to-back for Detroit.

Here are five things to know before Wednesday’s matchup:

Cade Cunningham setting the tone: Cunningham has taken his game to new heights in his fourth season, averaging career-best marks in nearly every statistical category. In 32 games this year, Detroit is 17-15, going 1-3 in the four games without their rising star. His 24.4 points per game rank 20th in the NBA, and the 9.5 assists he dishes each night are the third-highest number across the league. Cade notched a career-high 18 assists on Dec. 16 when he recorded his sixth triple-double of the season, also the third most in the NBA.

Jalen Duren’s improved efficiency: Duren is averaging 9.6 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 24.9 minutes per game in 2024-25, playing nearly five less minutes a night compared to 2023-24. The counting stats might not blow you away, but the third-year center has been much more efficient this year for the Pistons. He ranks fourth in field goal percentage (68.8) and fifth in true shooting percentage (68.7), and also grabs offensive rebounds at the fifth-highest rate throughout the league (13.4).

Pistons’ record at .500: The Detroit Pistons reached .500 for the first time in January since the 2018-19 season when they finished 41-41. Detroit is 8-2 over their last ten games with an 8th-ranked offensive rating of 114.7 during that stretch, earning them a positive 2.5 point differential.