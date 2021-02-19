Tune-In Tidbits: ESPN Friday, Feb. 19, 2021

Bulls (12-15) at 76ers (19-10)

7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

• Chicago averages 13.5 3-pointers made per game (10th in NBA) and shoots 38.0% (7th in NBA) on their 35.5 attempts per game. They are led by Zach LaVine, who is averaging 3.6 3-pointers made (4th in NBA) and shooting a career-best 43.7% from beyond the arc.

• Joel Embiid enters Thursday having scored at least 25 points in 12 straight games, second only to Dallas’ Luka Doncic (14). During this stretch dating back to Jan. 20, Embiid is averaging a league-high 34.0 points on 54.3% shooting from the field, 40% on 3-point attempts and 85.4% at the free throw line.

• The Sixers rank third in the league in steals (8.7 per game) with two players – Ben Simmons (1.7 per game) and Matisse Thybulle (1.6 per game) – ranked in the top eight in steals among all players.

• The Sixers rank second in the league in fast break points (15.8 per game) – led by Tobias Harris (3.8 per game) and Ben Simmons (3.6 per game), who rank seventh and eighth in the league, respectively among all players. However, Chicago ranks fifth in limiting fast break points, allowing just 10.6 per game.

• Philadelphia has won the last four meetings with Chicago, with the Bulls’ last win in the series coming on March 6, 2019 on a game-winning layup by Zach LaVine with 1.6 seconds left. This season, LaVine ranks second in clutch scoring with 78 points in 60 clutch minutes. Joel Embiid leads the Sixers in clutch scoring with 50 points in 42 minutes.

Jazz (24-5) at Clippers (21-9)

10 p.m. ET, ESPN

• The Jazz have won the first two games of the season series the Clippers, including a 114-100 win on Wednesday in LA behind Rudy Gobert’s 23-point, 20-rebound performance. It was Gobert’s second 20-20 game of the season; Andre Drummond (3) is the only other player with multiple 20-20 games, while four other players have one.

• In Tuesday’s matchup, Serge Ibaka was the primary defender on Rudy Gobert for a team-high 4:14 (37.7% of offensive matchup time) and held Gobert to two points on zero field goal attempts and only two free throws. Im 3:36 against Ivica Zubac, Gobert scored seven points 3-5 from the field.

• The Jazz are seeking their second streak of at least 10 wins this season as they enter Thursday having won nine straight and 20 of their last 21 games. During this 21-game stretch, the Jazz are averaging 118.3 ppg, led by Donovan Mitchell as 25.4 ppg, while Jordan Clarkson has added 19.2 off the Jazz bench. For the season, Clarkson leads all players in bench scoring (18.2 ppg) as the Jazz rank seventh in bench scoring (38.1 ppg).

• Both the Clippers (117.4, 3rd) and Jazz (116.5, 4th) rank in the top four in offensive efficiency this seaosn. The difference comes on the defensive side of the ball as the Jazz rank second in defensive efficiency (106.9) while the Clippers ranks 12 (110.6). The Jazz are the only team to rank in the top five in both offensive and defensive efficiency in fact Phoenix is the only team to rank in the top 10 in both categories.

• The Clippers (42.2%) and Jazz (38.3%) rank second and fourth, respectively, in 3-point percentage this season. Both teams also rank in the top seven in 3-point defense, as the Jazz allow opponents to shoot 35.2% (4th) and the Clippers allow 35.4% (7th). The Jazz limit their opponents to just 31.2 3-point attempts (2nd-fewest allowed), while the Clipper allow 33.3 (10th).