NBA TV to televise HBCUs Grambling State vs. Jackson State men's and women's basketball games

NBA TV, in partnership with the Southwestern Athletic Conference, will televise back-to-back live NCAA Division I Women’s and Men’s Basketball Games between Historically Black Universities Grambling State University and Jackson State University in honor of Black History Month on Monday, Feb. 22. The pair of SWAC conference games will tip at 3 p.m. ET (Women’s game) and 5:30 p.m. (Men’s game), respectively, with Ro Brown (play-by-play) and Deuce McAllister (analyst) to call the action.

Pregame, halftime and postgame studio coverage will be led by Stephanie Ready, Sam Mitchell and Ro Parrish starting at 2:30 p.m. Coverage throughout the afternoon will also feature special guests including JSU’s legendary Sonic Boom of the South Marching Band.

Last month, the NBA TV family lost Sekou Smith, who served as a reporter and analyst for the network and was an alumnus of Jackson State. In celebration of Smith’s life, the Hang Time Podcast has premiered a special three-episode series this week. Conversations featuring Smith’s friends and colleagues include Jemele Hill/Marc Spears, Lang Whitaker/Rick Fox, Master Tesfatsion/Logan Murdock, John Schuhmann/Gary Washburn, Marcus Thompson/Jason Jackson, David Aldridge/Shaun Powell and Chris Haynes/Dennis Scott.