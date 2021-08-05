2021 Free Agency

Trail Blazers sign 8-year veteran guard Ben McLemore

The former seventh overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft is a career 41.6% shooter from 3-point range.

Ben McLemore averaged 8.0 points in just 17.5 minutes last season.

PORTLAND — The Portland Trail Blazers have signed free agent guard Ben McLemore, it was announced Thursday by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

McLemore, 28, appeared in 53 games (five starts) for Houston and the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2020-21 season, posting averages of 7.7 points (37.0% FG, 34.6% 3-PT, 73.6% FT), 1.9 rebounds, 0.7 assists and 17.1 minutes.

In eight seasons, McLemore (6-3, 195) holds career averages of 8.9 points (41.6% FG, 36.3% 3-PT, 77.6% FT), 2.4 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 22.9 minutes in 492 games (261 starts) with Sacramento, Memphis, Houston and the L.A. Lakers. He was originally selected by Sacramento with the seventh overall pick of the 2013 NBA Draft after one season at Kansas.

