Summer League Player of the Day: Jazz guard Jared Butler | July 7

It wasn’t enough to secure a victory for his team against the Grizzlies, but Jazz guard Jared Butler was the most productive player on the court in any of Thursday’s four Summer League games, finishing with 22 points, seven assists and seven rebounds.

Butler’s scoring exploits were the result of volume rather than efficiency. He went 8-for-21 from the field, including 4-of-15 from downtown, more than doubling any of his teammates’ three-point attempts. His well-rounded contributions saw him tie for second on the Jazz in rebounds while leading the team in assists. He turned the ball over just once.

Butler was the 40th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. The 6-foot-3 guard out of Baylor started one game for the Jazz as a rookie last season while appearing 41 more times off the bench, averaging 8.6 minutes per game. He wasn’t particularly efficient from downtown, shooting 31.8 percent from beyond the stripe, though he did go 5-for-10 from deep while scoring a career-high 21 points in a March 18 win over the Clippers.

Butler and the Jazz will return to the court Saturday against the Hawks in Las Vegas.