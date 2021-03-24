Top Stories

Stephen Curry out another week with inflammation in tailbone

The Warriors' star guard suffered the injury tripping over a riser,

From NBA.com News Services

Stephen Curry has missed the last 3 games after tripping over a riser and falling hard on his tailbone in Wednesday’s game.

Golden State Warriors All-Star guard Stephen Curry will miss at least another week after an MRI on his tailbone showed some inflammation, coach Steve Kerr confirmed on Tuesday.https://twitter.com/NickFriedell/status/1374520359337164801

This will be the third consecutive that Curry will miss after suffering the injury in Wednesday’s game, tripping over a riser and falling hard on his tailbone after taking an off-balance 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter.

Curry is in the midst of another stellar season, averaging 29 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.2 assists in 39 games.

