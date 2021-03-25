2021 NBA trade deadline buzz: March 24 edition

Shams Charania on the latest trade rumors

As we close in on the official trade deadline (March 25, 3 p.m. ET), keep up with the latest rumblings around the NBA — and the latest deals that have been agreed to — as deadline day approaches.

Reports: Kings acquire Wright from Pistons

The Detroit Pistons are trading guard Delon Wright to the Sacramento Kings for guard Cory Joseph and two second-round picks, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press. Wright, 28, averaged 10.5 points, 5.1 assists and 4.6 rebounds in 35 games for Detroit prior to Wednesday’s contest. Joseph, 29, is averaging 6.7 points and 2.4 assists in 43 games, primarily off the bench.

Wojnarowski adds the picks going back to Detroit are the Lakers’ second-round pick in 2021 and the Kings’ second-rounder in 2024.

— 12:37 a.m.

Report: Knicks join pursuit of Drummond

The New York Knicks have emerged as a potential destination for Andre Drummond, according to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer.

Drummond, who was averaging 17.5 points and 13.5 rebounds, has not played in a game since Feb. 21 as the Cavaliers organization decided that they would not be retaining him past this season.

Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports Cleveland is hoping to get at least a draft pick in return and is willing to wait all the way to Thursday’s 3 p.m. ET deadline to get a deal done.

— 9:16 p.m.

Kings reportedly expected to deal Bjelica

Nemanja Bjelica’s production and role have taken a step back this season in Sacramento as his 7.2 ppg and 16.9 mpg are his lowest marks since 2017-18. As the Kings have looked to give Marvin Bagley III a bigger role, Bjelica’s has shrunk. Per Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee, Bjelica seems likely to get dealt and the timing of trading him was “trending toward deadline day” per the newspaper. The Kings, per Anderson, have also looked at trade scenarios involving Bagley and guard Buddy Hield, but neither is expected to be moved by tomorrow.

– Source: Bjelica trade “trending toward deadline day,” but deal still expected

– Kings’ thinking on Holmes could be contingent on what happens with Hield, Bagley and Barnes

– Cap situation

— 2:12 p.m.

The Toronto Raptors appear to be headed for a major roster shakeup and could soon be parting with two key members of the championship-winning team from 2019.

Per multiple reports, the Raptors are discussing potential deals for guard Kyle Lowry and forward Norman Powell. The structure of the deal, which was first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and confirmed by several others, is unknown in terms of which players could shift locales. In addition, Wojnarowski reports several other teams in the Eastern and Western Conferences have been in contact with Toronto’s front office about acquiring the players.

— 8:04 a.m.

Gordon: ‘Frustration’ sparked trade request’

The Orlando Magic lost to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, but the big topic after the game was Aaron Gordon’s trade request. Word of it had made its way through the media this week and Gordon acknowledged he recently requested a trade from management.

“There’s been times where I just expressed my frustration to management and the frustration with the losses, the injuries, the way we’ve been playing, how we’ve been playing and how many losses have accumulated over the years,” Gordon said. “So it’s just my frustration kind of boiling over, I would say. I think a lot of people share that sentiment with me, a lot of frustration.”

— 7:53 a.m.

Report: Rockets expected to move Oladipo

Yesterday, reports came to light that the Miami Heat and New York Knicks both have interest in Houston Rockets swingman Victor Oladipo — but may not be willing to pay the price to get him. Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports that this season and the trade deadline could prove to be a test of wills for the organization as it figures out what to do with Oladipo. However, talks around the league, per Feigen, are that Houston is expected to make a deal to move Oladipo.

— 7:32 a.m.

Carlisle ‘doubtful’ of substantial trade for Mavs

Since the All-Star break, the Dallas Mavericks have traded wins and losses and have not had a winning streak since their four-game run from Feb. 27-March 10. Dallas has been linked in some trade chatter — particularly as it pertains to Orlando Magic’s Evan Fournier and Aaron Gordon as well as the Atlanta Hawks’ John Collins. Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports the Mavs’ pursuit of those targets are trending out of reach. Dallas coach Rick Carlisle told reporters on Tuesday he’s not expecting a major Mavs trade: “We’ll see what happens, but I’m really just focused on what we’re doing here day-to-day,” Carlisle said. “And as I always say, I’m very doubtful that anything substantial [trade-wise] will happen.”

— 7:26 a.m.

What should Jazz do at deadline?

The Utah Jazz remain, in terms of pure win-loss record, the class of the NBA. At 31-11, they have the league’s best mark and have won two of their last three games as they ready to take on the Brooklyn Nets tonight (10 ET, ESPN). The Jazz may already be in position to pay a small amount into the luxury tax, but as Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune notes, it seems unlikely that Utah will — for a variety of reasons — make a trade before March 25.

— 7:20 a.m.