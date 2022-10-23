Scottie Barnes leaves Heat game with sprained right ankle

Raptors forward Scottie Barnes sprained his right ankle during the first half of Saturday’s 112-109 road loss to the Heat and did not return.

Initial x-rays were negative, with further examination pending according to Raptors coach Nick Nurse.

Barnes, 21, scored 11 points in 13 minutes before spraining his ankle during a collision with Miami’s Tyler Herro as he drove to the basket.

Barnes is the reigning Kia Rookie of the Year after averaging 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in his first season with the Raptors.