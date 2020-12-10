Reports: Timberwolves, GM Scott Layden agree to part ways

Minnesota Timberwolves general manager Scott Layden and the team have mutually agreed to part ways, per multiple reports. The news was reported by both The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski and Chris Hine of the Star-Tribune.

Sources: Timberwolves and Scott Layden part ways after 4 seasons https://t.co/Ero8kovYh0 — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) December 10, 2020

Blog post on Layden’s exit, first reported by @JonKrawczynski https://t.co/9cI4zTl906 — Chris Hine (@ChristopherHine) December 10, 2020

Layden came aboard with the Timberwolves in 2016, when the team also hired former coach Tom Thibodeau. Layden remained on the staff even after Gersson Rosas took over control of basketball operations following Thibodeau’s firing in January of 2019.

Last April, Layden’s role with the team seemed to be in jeopardy, but he was able to land another year as the team’s GM. Following Thibodeau’s firing, Layden took over control of basketball operations through the 2019 trade deadline. Rosas was hired by the Wolves in May and then took control of those duties.