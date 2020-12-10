Top Stories
Reports: Timberwolves, GM Scott Layden agree to part ways
Minnesota and its GM have agreed to part ways, ending a venture that began in 2016.
From NBA Twitter and media reports
Minnesota Timberwolves general manager Scott Layden and the team have mutually agreed to part ways, per multiple reports. The news was reported by both The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski and Chris Hine of the Star-Tribune.
Layden came aboard with the Timberwolves in 2016, when the team also hired former coach Tom Thibodeau. Layden remained on the staff even after Gersson Rosas took over control of basketball operations following Thibodeau’s firing in January of 2019.
Last April, Layden’s role with the team seemed to be in jeopardy, but he was able to land another year as the team’s GM. Following Thibodeau’s firing, Layden took over control of basketball operations through the 2019 trade deadline. Rosas was hired by the Wolves in May and then took control of those duties.
Layden has held various front office and coaching positions in the NBA since 1981. He previously worked in the front offices of the Utah Jazz, New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs, serving as the Spurs’ assistant GM before joining the Wolves.