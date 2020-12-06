Hall of Famer Rudy Tomjanovich joins Wolves staff as personnel consultant

“We are pleased to announce the additions of Joseph, Aaron, Josh, Javair, Tru, Nick, Pat and Rudy to the Timberwolves basketball operations staff,” said Rosas. “We continue our efforts to build a world class basketball organization and it is all about our people. These individuals are incredibly talented and possess skills and experience that will assist in building a sustainable winning program in Minnesota. In addition, Tony is a dedicated and loyal member of our family and his promotion is well deserved.”

Blair joins the Timberwolves coaching staff after spending the previous season as an assistant coach with the Philadelphia 76ers. Prior to the 76ers, Blair spent four seasons with the Houston Rockets G League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, one of which as head coach (2018-19). Blair led the team to the 2019 G League title over the Long Island Nets after amassing a 34-16 overall record. In 2015, he originally joined the Rockets organization as an assistant with Rio Grande Valley. He also spent two seasons as an assistant at his alma mater, the University of Arizona.

As Director of Analytics, Blackshear will oversee the analytics department while working with Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Sachin Gupta. Blackshear joins the Timberwolves after spending four seasons with the Detroit Pistons, including the 2019-20 season as the Director of Research and Analytics.

Gershon will act as the team’s College Scouting Coordinator, assisting in draft preparation and player personnel evaluations. He is a former national recruiting analyst for 247 Sports and held similar roles for Scout/FOX Sports.

Gillett joins the Timberwolves as the Vice President of Sports Science and Player Performance with more than 20 years of experience in the industry, most recently serving as the Director of Athletic Performance for the Houston Rockets (2014-2020). Gillett also spent 10 years with the Detroit Tigers as the club’s Head Strength and Conditioning Coach.

Pettigrew will oversee the Timberwolves player programs and diversity and inclusion efforts, as one of the country’s top Millennial Empowerment experts and cross-generational thought leaders. As the founder of Tru Access, Pettigrew serves as an inspiration and empowerment consultant to help individuals and organizations bridge gaps across areas that cause division, dysfunction and separation.

Reick joins the Timberwolves after spending three seasons with the Salt Lake City Stars, the G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz, as the Director of Basketball operations. Reick, a native of Germany, has served in a variety of roles with the German National Team, UCLA Women’s Basketball, Los Angeles Clippers, Chicago Bulls, Westchester Knicks and Dallas Wings.

Sullivan comes to the Timberwolves after spending two seasons as an Assistant Coach with the New York Knicks. He has collected more than a decade of coaching experience in the League, with stints in Los Angeles with the Clippers, New Jersey Nets, Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards. As a college coach, Sullivan served as an assistant coach for three seasons at his alma mater, the University of North Carolina and for two seasons as assistant coach for the women’s team at NC-Wilmington.

Tomjanovich, a 2020 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame inductee, will provide perspective on draft, trade and free agency prospects and processes for the Timberwolves. He joins the staff after registering a 20+ year NBA coaching career, including Head Coach of the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers. Tomjanovich coached USA Basketball Men’s National Team to a gold medal at the 2000 Summer Olympics. He was selected second-overall in the 1970 NBA Draft by the San Diego (Houston) Rockets, leading to an 11-year professional career with the club. Tomjanovich was selected as an NBA All-Star five times throughout his career, including four consecutive seasons (1974-1977).

Adams has served as a traveling member of Minnesota’s security team for two years. He has also been a member of the Minneapolis Police Department for more than 30 years, where he started assisting with security measures for all Timberwolves home games in 1996. While on the force, Officer Adams made it his own personal goal to take steps in bridging the gap between the community and the police department, helping organize a Police Activities League (PAL) — a program for third through 12th graders to encourage participation in sports.