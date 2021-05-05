Top Stories

Report: Kings' Tyrese Haliburton (knee) likely to miss remainder of season

Sacramento's budding star is expected to make a full recovery after an MRI revaled no structural damage to his left knee.

NBA.com social media reports

Tyrese Haliburton has had a solid rookie season, averaging 13 points and 5.3 assists.

Sacramento Kings rookie guard Tyrese Haliburton will likely miss the rest of the season despite an MRI revealing no structural damage to his left knee, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Bringing the ball upcourt in the third quarter of Sunday’s game, Haliburton attempted a behind-the-back crossover dribble and his knee appeared to give way as his weight shifted with the move. He was helped off the court and immediately headed to the locker room, ending his night with 11 points and 5 assists in 23 minutes.

The two-time Rookie of the Month has averaged 13 points and 5.3 assists, shooting 47.2% (including 40.9% from long range) in 30.2 minutes.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.