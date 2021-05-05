Report: Kings' Tyrese Haliburton (knee) likely to miss remainder of season

Sacramento Kings rookie guard Tyrese Haliburton will likely miss the rest of the season despite an MRI revealing no structural damage to his left knee, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Bringing the ball upcourt in the third quarter of Sunday’s game, Haliburton attempted a behind-the-back crossover dribble and his knee appeared to give way as his weight shifted with the move. He was helped off the court and immediately headed to the locker room, ending his night with 11 points and 5 assists in 23 minutes.

The two-time Rookie of the Month has averaged 13 points and 5.3 assists, shooting 47.2% (including 40.9% from long range) in 30.2 minutes.