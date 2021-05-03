Top Stories

Kings rookie Tyrese Haliburton injures knee, exits early vs. Mavericks

Among leading candidates for Kia Rookie of the Year honors, Kings guard was helped off court.

Tyrese Haliburton injured his left knee bringing the ball upcourt in the third quarter.

Kings rookie guard Tyrese Haliburton suffered a non-contact injury to his left knee and was removed from Sunday’s game vs. Dallas.

Bringing the ball upcourt in the third quarter, Haliburton attempted a behind-the-back crossover dribble and his knee appeared to give way as his weight shifted with the move. He was helped off the court and immediately headed to the locker room, ending his night with 11 points and 5 assists in 23 minutes.

Later reports indicated that an MRI would be forthcoming, but the Kings were “hopeful” Haliburton has avoided serious injury.

The two-time Rookie of the Month has averaged 13.0 points and 5.3 assists, shooting 47.2% (including 40.9% from long range) in 30.2 minutes.

