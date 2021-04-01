Top Stories

Jeff Teague signs with Bucks after clearing waivers

The veteran guard signs with Milwaukee after being waived by Orlando.

From NBA.com News Services

Jeff Teague averaged 6.9 points and 2.1 assists over 34 games with Boston this season.

Free agent guard Jeff Teague has signed with the Milwaukee Bucks, the team announced.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN was first to report the news.

Teague played 34 games with the Boston Celtics this season before he was traded to the Orlando Magic last week and then waived. He averaged 6.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists with the Celtics and started five games.

The 32-year-old guard has experience with Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer, who coached Teague for three seasons from 2013-16, including Teague’s lone All-Star season in 2014-15.

Teague, playing in his 12th NBA season, should help the Bucks fill a bench-guard void created when D.J. Augustin was traded to the Houston Rockets to acquire P.J. Tucker earlier this month.

Teague will wear No. 5 with the Bucks.

