Magic waive veteran guard Jeff Teague

The Orlando Magic have waived point guard Jeff Teague, the team announced on Saturday.

Teague, along with two future second-round Draft picks, was acquired from the Boston Celtics at the trade deadline in exchange for Evan Fournier.

The @OrlandoMagic have waived guard Jeff Teague. He was acquired from Boston along with two future second round draft picks in exchange for Evan Fournier on March 25.#MagicTogether — Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) March 27, 2021

The team previously announced that Teague will not be reporting to the team, with Orlando consequently acquiring a $17 million trade exception.

Teague, 32, appeared in 34 games this season for Boston with averages of 6.9 points and 2.1 assists in 18.1 minutes.