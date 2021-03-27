Top Stories
Magic waive veteran guard Jeff Teague
Boston traded the 12-year veteran on March 25.
From NBA.com News Services
The Orlando Magic have waived point guard Jeff Teague, the team announced on Saturday.
Teague, along with two future second-round Draft picks, was acquired from the Boston Celtics at the trade deadline in exchange for Evan Fournier.
The team previously announced that Teague will not be reporting to the team, with Orlando consequently acquiring a $17 million trade exception.
Teague, 32, appeared in 34 games this season for Boston with averages of 6.9 points and 2.1 assists in 18.1 minutes.