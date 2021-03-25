Report: Celtics trade Daniel Theis to Bulls

The Chicago Bulls have acquired center Daniel Theis in a trade with the Boston Celtics, according to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Mo Wagner goes to the Celtics, per sources. https://t.co/TPrzW9WqEd — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

The Bulls will send Moritz Wagner to the Celtics. Wagner was reportedly acquired in a trade with the Washington Wizards earlier on Thursday.

Theis, a 28-year-old center, has played the first four seasons of his NBA career with Boston. This season, he’s averaging a career-high 9.5 points to go with 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Wagner, a 23-year-old center, was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers with the 25th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. He’s averaging 7.1 points and 2.9 rebounds over 25 games this season.