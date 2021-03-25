2021 Trade Deadline

Report: Celtics trade Daniel Theis to Bulls

The fourth-year center will reportedly join a Chicago squad that was active before the trade deadline.

From NBA.com News Services

The Chicago Bulls have acquired center Daniel Theis in a trade with the Boston Celtics, according to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Bulls will send Moritz Wagner to the Celtics. Wagner was reportedly acquired in a trade with the Washington Wizards earlier on Thursday.

Theis, a 28-year-old center, has played the first four seasons of his NBA career with Boston. This season, he’s averaging a career-high 9.5 points to go with 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Wagner, a 23-year-old center, was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers with the 25th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. He’s averaging 7.1 points and 2.9 rebounds over 25 games this season.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.