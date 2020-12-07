Top Stories
Raptors say 3 members of organization test positive for COVID-19
Toronto says the three individuals are self-isolating away from the rest of the organization.
Official release
During the league-mandated testing period prior to training camp, three members of the Toronto Raptors organization tested positive for COVID-19. All three are, and will continue to, self-isolate away from the rest of the organization. Adherence to protocols, follow-up testing and contact tracing has so far revealed no spread to other members of the Raptors organization. We will continue to follow safety protocols, and will update the situation as appropriate.