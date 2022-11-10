Portland Trailblazers 22/23 City Edition Uniform: Uniquely Portland

The Portland Trail Blazers 2022-23 City Edition Uniform design falls respectively in the “Uniquely Portland” category. No other team would be as confident and quirky as to model their uniform design around an airport carpet pattern.

This City Edition uniform proudly pays homage to the Portland International Airport’s carpet which reached local icon status in the ‘90’s. The unique geometric shapes displayed over a bright teal base represented the view of the North and South runways as seen overhead by air traffic controllers. The cult following quickly grew as it became tradition for travelers arriving and departing out of PDX Airport to take photos of their feet safely planted on the colorfully patterned carpet.

The City Edition is a black-base design with a familiar “Blazers” sash featured across the chest brilliantly filled in with the teal and geometric-shaped carpet pattern. The letters “PDX” are featured on the front of the airport and is the official code for Portland International Airport as well as a common city nickname.

The gold trophy icon on the back neck symbolizes the team’s 1977 Championship. The shorts feature the team’s primary “pinwheel” logo on one side and continuation of teal carpet pattern on the other, while showcasing the team mantra, “Ripcity” on the belt buckle. #RipCityCarpet