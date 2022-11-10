Chicago Bulls 22/23 City Edition Uniform: Ode to Architecture

The Chicago Bulls 2022-23 City Edition uniform is an ode to Chicago’s iconic architecture – this time through the lens of the Chicago Municipal “Y” symbol introduced back in 1917.

The “Y” represents the three branches of the Chicago River as they come together at Wolf Point in the city’s downtown. Chicago’s Municipal “Y” can be found all over the city but not everyone notices it! The Municipal “Y” is a symbol of unity representing the branches of the river that go throughout the neighborhoods and eventually coming together in the heart of the city.

Fans can check out the Municipal “Y” represented in various elements of the uniform with the most striking representation on the sides of the uniform, with two sets of five lines running downwards and branching off at the shorts. The five lines represent the players

for each team on the court. The “Y” is also woven throughout the printed pattern on the uniform.

At first glance, it may appear to just be a fashionable fabric pattern, but looking closer, “Ys” are woven throughout with intention. Additionally, the buckle area of the shorts includes the true Municipal “Y” adorned with the “C” of Chicago.

One additional important element of this season’s Bulls City Edition uniform is the beautiful rust color integrated throughout. This shade of red is a nod to the rust-colored bridges that cross the Chicago River in the downtown area. The Municipal “Y” can even be found embedded in some of those bridges.