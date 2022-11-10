Sacramento Kings 22/23 City Edition Uniform: Sacramento Proud

The 2022-23 season will mark the 10-year anniversary of the fight to keep the Kings in Sacramento. This year, the Sacramento Kings City Edition uniform pays homage to fans who rallied and refused to back down with a passion and connection to their team that is unmatched in the NBA.

For the first time in franchise history, the Kings have a gray uniform, a color inspired by the iconic Golden 1 Center. Sacramento is placed on the front of the jersey for the first time since 2016 and set in a 10-year tin anniversary bevel. The trim on the side of the uniform resembles the architectural elements of the state-of-the-art arena located in the heart of downtown Sacramento. The words “Sacramento Proud” are placed within the trim on the side of the uniform to symbolize what connects the Kings to their team, to their city and one other. The Kings never forget where they are from and who they are playing for.

The shorts feature the same purple architectural designs and the Sacramento Proud message. The primary logo set in the 10-year tin anniversary bevel on each side. A quote from Commissioner David Stern can be found near the bottom of the uniform that says, “We are keeping the team in Sacramento.”