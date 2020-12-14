Top Stories

Pistons waive LiAngelo Ball, 2 others

Detroit also announced that Louis King and Anthony Lamb have been waived.

The Associated Press

LiAngelo Ball, brother of Lonzo and LaMelo Ball, has been waived by the Pistons.

The Pistons announced the moves Monday. King played on a two-way contract with the Pistons last season. Lamb and Ball were signed earlier this month.

Ball is the brother of New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball and Charlotte Hornets lottery pick LaMelo Ball. LiAngelo Ball entered the 2018 NBA draft and was not selected.

