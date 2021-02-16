Top Stories

Pistons vs. Bulls game added to Wednesday schedule

The game was originally targeted for the second half of the season.

Official release

NEW YORK – The National Basketball Association announced today that it will schedule the Detroit Pistons to play the Chicago Bulls at United Center on Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m. ET.  The Pistons-Bulls game, which was originally targeted for the second half of the season, will replace the Pistons-Mavericks and Hornets-Bulls games which were postponed earlier today.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.