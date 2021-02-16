Top Stories

Nuggets vs. Cavs game added to Friday schedule

The game, which was originally targeted for the second half of the season, will replace the Nuggets-Hornets game set for Feb. 16.

Official release

NEW YORK — The National Basketball Association announced today that it will schedule the Denver Nuggets to play the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Friday, Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. ET.   The Nuggets-Cavaliers game, which was originally targeted for the second half of the season, will replace the Nuggets-Hornets game which was postponed earlier today.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.