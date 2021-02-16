Top Stories
Nuggets vs. Cavs game added to Friday schedule
The game, which was originally targeted for the second half of the season, will replace the Nuggets-Hornets game set for Feb. 16.
Official release
NEW YORK — The National Basketball Association announced today that it will schedule the Denver Nuggets to play the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Friday, Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. ET. The Nuggets-Cavaliers game, which was originally targeted for the second half of the season, will replace the Nuggets-Hornets game which was postponed earlier today.