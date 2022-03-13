Pistons play-by-play announcer George Blaha to miss remainder of season

DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons released Sunday that legendary play-by-play announcer George Blaha will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 NBA season due to a heart bypass procedure slated to take place on Tuesday, March 15.

Doctors diagnosed the need for the procedure during a routine check-up completed earlier this week and anticipate a full recovery. George is resting comfortably at the direction of doctors and the team will update his status later this week.

“I am disappointed to miss the remainder of the season, but my health is the number one priority right now and I have a great team of doctors guiding my short-term and long-term health,” said Blaha. “I’m grateful that they caught my issue early and they expect a full recovery. I look forward to getting back to full speed with rest and rehabilitation during the offseason and returning next year for my 47th season calling games for the Pistons.”

“George is part of our family and he and his wife, Mary, have our full support every step of the way,” said Pistons owner Tom Gores. “George is in the best of care and in great spirits. We join his many fans, friends and colleagues in wishing him a full and speedy recovery.”

Blaha began his career with the Pistons in 1976 and has called more than 3,200 regular-season games and over 260 playoff games. He’s been behind the microphone for the team’s five Eastern Conference Championships, five NBA Finals appearances and all three NBA Championships (89, 90 and 04). From Bob Lanier in 1976 to Cade Cunningham this season, Blaha has been the “Voice of the Pistons” during six decades that have featured hall of fame players, all-stars, 20-plus head coaches and three arenas.

Blaha was a 2008 inductee to the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame and has been the recipient of many industry awards, including the Ty Tyson Award for broadcasting excellence by the Detroit Sports Media Association and two-time Michigan Sports Broadcaster of the Year from the National Sportscasters and Sports Writers Association (2003, 2007).