Paul Millsap exits game vs. Lakers with knee injury

Nuggets forward Paul Millsap exited Sunday’s game vs. the Lakers with 1:19 remaining in the first half, and was soon ruled out with a left knee sprain.

Paul Millsap (left knee sprain) is OUT for the remainder of tonight's game. — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) February 15, 2021

Tracking back in transition, Millsap was bumped by a crossing Alex Caruso, and his knee appeared to buckle as he regained footing. Millsap, who immediately began limping toward the baseline and subbed out on the ensuing stoppage, left the game with 10 points and 5 rebounds — right at his season averages — in 15-plus minutes.