Reports: Denver Nuggets' Paul Millsap to undergo surgery on wrist

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Denver Nuggets’ forward Paul Millsap will have surgery on his left wrist and be sidelined indefinitely, reports Shams Charania of The Vertical, citing league sources. According to the team release on Wednesday, Millsap suffered a left wrist ligament injury and the Nuggets are still evaluating the “best course of medical care.”

Per Chris Dempsey of Altitude Sports, Millsap left the team to meet with specialists in Denver to determine the next course of action in his treatment.

Millsap injured his wrist against the Lakers on Sunday and it was first thought to be only a sprain. He is averaging 15.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game this season.

* Nuggets trying to figure out new frontcourt depth

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski added that league sources say the talented forward could be sidelined three months.

