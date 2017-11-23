Reports: Denver Nuggets' Paul Millsap to undergo surgery on wrist

Denver Nuggets’ forward Paul Millsap will have surgery on his left wrist and be sidelined indefinitely, reports Shams Charania of The Vertical, citing league sources. According to the team release on Wednesday, Millsap suffered a left wrist ligament injury and the Nuggets are still evaluating the “best course of medical care.”

Story on Denver's Paul Millsap expected to be sidelined 2-to-3 months with surgery on injured wrist: https://t.co/m8BH7yDSku — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 21, 2017

Per Chris Dempsey of Altitude Sports, Millsap left the team to meet with specialists in Denver to determine the next course of action in his treatment.

Millsap left the team on Monday to return to Denver with specialists to start the process of evaluating and determining what course of action he'll take. — Chris Dempsey (@chrisadempsey) November 22, 2017

Millsap injured his wrist against the Lakers on Sunday and it was first thought to be only a sprain. He is averaging 15.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game this season.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski added that league sources say the talented forward could be sidelined three months.