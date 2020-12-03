Top Stories
Paul Millsap staying in Denver on 1-year deal
The 35-year-old veteran has played a valuable role in the Nuggets' success over the past three years.
NBA.com staff and Twitter reports
Veteran forward Paul Millsap has officially re-signed with the Denver Nuggets, the team announced on Thursday.
𝐔𝐧𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/WAhhiKuoVM
— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) December 3, 2020
It’s a one-year, $10 million-plus deal, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
The 35-year-old Millsap will be in his fourth season with the Nuggets, where he has played a valuable swing man role, mostly off the bench.
In 2019-20, Millsap averaged 11.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 24 minutes per game.