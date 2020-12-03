Paul Millsap staying in Denver on 1-year deal

Veteran forward Paul Millsap has officially re-signed with the Denver Nuggets, the team announced on Thursday.

It’s a one-year, $10 million-plus deal, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The 35-year-old Millsap will be in his fourth season with the Nuggets, where he has played a valuable swing man role, mostly off the bench.

In 2019-20, Millsap averaged 11.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 24 minutes per game.