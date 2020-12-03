Top Stories

Paul Millsap staying in Denver on 1-year deal

The 35-year-old veteran has played a valuable role in the Nuggets' success over the past three years.

NBA.com staff and Twitter reports

Paul Millsap is entering his 15th season, his fourth with the Nuggets.

Veteran forward Paul Millsap has officially re-signed with the Denver Nuggets, the team announced on Thursday.

It’s a one-year, $10 million-plus deal, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The 35-year-old Millsap will be in his fourth season with the Nuggets, where he has played a valuable swing man role, mostly off the bench.

In 2019-20, Millsap averaged 11.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 24 minutes per game.

