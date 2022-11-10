New York Knicks 22/23 City Edition Uniform: Bridging the Gap

The New York Knicks, Kith, Nike and the NBA reprise their partnership for the 2022-23 season with a new iteration of the collaborative City Edition uniform.

This season’s uniform takes inspiration from the late 1990’s to early 2000’s as the uniform bridges the gap between the past and present.

This uniform highlights the renowned era as direct inspirations were taken from the 1999-2003 years of Knicks Basketball. The top features a V-neck inspired by that same era, while inverted colors from 1998-2012 seasons were also used. The iconic Knicks branding on the chest gets a sleek update and lastly, the Nike NYC swoosh logo continues to be seen on both the jersey and short, highlighting the partnerships

clean and modern look.