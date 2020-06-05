Top Stories (archive1)
NBPA approves further negotiations with NBA on 22-team format for season restart
NBA.com Staff
NEW YORK, NY – The Board of Player Representatives of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) has approved further negotiations with the NBA on a 22-team return to play scenario to restart the 2019-20 NBA season. Various details remain to be negotiated and the acceptance of the scenario would still require that all parties reach agreement on all issues relevant to resuming play.