2021 All-Star
NBA unveils logos for NBA All-Star 2022 in Cleveland
The Cleveland Cavaliers will host the league's marquee midseason event for the third time next February.
Official release
Tonight, the NBA unveiled the logos for NBA All-Star 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
The Land-inspired, primary design features the iconic Terminal Tower on Public Square in downtown Cleveland and three stars for the three Cleveland-hosted NBA All-Star games (1981/Richfield Coliseum, 1997/Gund Arena and now 2022/Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse). The Cleveland Cavaliers’ signature font and team colors — wine and gold — are also incorporated into the primary logo scheme. The secondary logos feature a predominate star design with the Terminal Tower and team colors incorporated.
#NBAAllStar 2022 is in Cleveland, OH! The 71st annual NBA All-Star Game will be played on Sunday, Feb. 20, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, home of the Cavaliers, during the NBA’s 75th anniversary season. pic.twitter.com/b8xN572dOU
— #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) March 8, 2021
The 71st annual NBA All-Star Game will be played on Sunday, Feb. 20, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, home of the Cavaliers, during the NBA’s 75th anniversary season.
1981 → 1997 → 2022
Cleveland has NEXT.
NBA All-Star is coming BACK to The Land 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HNmDT0dpb9
— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) March 8, 2021
Primary Logo
Secondary Logos