NBA unveils logos for NBA All-Star 2022 in Cleveland

Tonight, the NBA unveiled the logos for NBA All-Star 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Land-inspired, primary design features the iconic Terminal Tower on Public Square in downtown Cleveland and three stars for the three Cleveland-hosted NBA All-Star games (1981/Richfield Coliseum, 1997/Gund Arena and now 2022/Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse). The Cleveland Cavaliers’ signature font and team colors — wine and gold — are also incorporated into the primary logo scheme. The secondary logos feature a predominate star design with the Terminal Tower and team colors incorporated.

#NBAAllStar 2022 is in Cleveland, OH! The 71st annual NBA All-Star Game will be played on Sunday, Feb. 20, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, home of the Cavaliers, during the NBA’s 75th anniversary season. pic.twitter.com/b8xN572dOU — #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) March 8, 2021

The 71st annual NBA All-Star Game will be played on Sunday, Feb. 20, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, home of the Cavaliers, during the NBA’s 75th anniversary season.

1981 → 1997 → 2022

Cleveland has NEXT.

NBA All-Star is coming BACK to The Land 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HNmDT0dpb9 — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) March 8, 2021

Primary Logo

Secondary Logos