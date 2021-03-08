2021 All-Star

NBA unveils logos for NBA All-Star 2022 in Cleveland

The Cleveland Cavaliers will host the league's marquee midseason event for the third time next February.

Tonight, the NBA unveiled the logos for NBA All-Star 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Land-inspired, primary design features the iconic Terminal Tower on Public Square in downtown Cleveland and three stars for the three Cleveland-hosted NBA All-Star games (1981/Richfield Coliseum, 1997/Gund Arena and now 2022/Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse). The Cleveland Cavaliers’ signature font and team colors — wine and gold — are also incorporated into the primary logo scheme. The secondary logos feature a predominate star design with the Terminal Tower and team colors incorporated.

The 71st annual NBA All-Star Game will be played on Sunday, Feb. 20, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, home of the Cavaliers, during the NBA’s 75th anniversary season.

