NBA stars wish Jamal Murray speedy recovery

The Nuggets suffered a serious blow to their rotation after Jamal Murray was diagnosed with a torn ACL in his left knee. The news was announced by the team on Tuesday.

Murray was hurt late in a loss at Golden State on Monday night. He drove the lane, tried to elevate off his left foot and fell to the ground, instantly grabbing his knee in pain.

Coach Michael Malone expressed immense concern soon after Murray’s injury. Same with his teammates and players around the league, who posted their well-wishes on social media.

Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard and Donovan Mitchell were among the stars wishing Murray a speedy recovery.

🙏🏽 Jamal Murray — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) April 13, 2021

Sending positive vibes your way @BeMore27 🙏🏽 — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) April 13, 2021

Damn man!!! 🙏🏽🙏🏽 stay strong @BeMore27 — Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) April 13, 2021

Prayers up to @BeMore27 wishing you a speedy recovery bro! — andrew wiggins (@22wiggins) April 13, 2021

Praying for my bro @BeMore27 🙏🏾 — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) April 13, 2021

Prayers up for a healthy recovery g @BeMore27 — Robert Covington (@Holla_At_Rob33) April 13, 2021

Prayers for Jamal Murray 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) April 13, 2021

We know you'll come back stronger. pic.twitter.com/0sEyJAQO0m — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) April 13, 2021

The Associated Press contributed to this report.