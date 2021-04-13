NBA stars wish Jamal Murray speedy recovery

Stephen Curry and Donovan Mitchell were among those sending positive vibes to Murray, who suffered a torn ACL.

From NBA.com Staff

Players around the league send encouraging messages to Jamal Murray.

The Nuggets suffered a serious blow to their rotation after Jamal Murray was diagnosed with a torn ACL in his left knee. The news was announced by the team on Tuesday.

Murray was hurt late in a loss at Golden State on Monday night. He drove the lane, tried to elevate off his left foot and fell to the ground, instantly grabbing his knee in pain.

Coach Michael Malone expressed immense concern soon after Murray’s injury. Same with his teammates and players around the league, who posted their well-wishes on social media.

Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard and Donovan Mitchell were among the stars wishing Murray a speedy recovery.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

