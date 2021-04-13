Top Stories

Nets-Timberwolves game rescheduled for Tuesday afternoon

The decision was made to reschedule the game after consulting with both teams as well as local and state officials.

NEW YORK – The National Basketball Association announced today that yesterday’s game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Minnesota Timberwolves, which was postponed, has been rescheduled for this afternoon at 3 p.m. CT at Target Center.  After consulting with both teams as well as local and state officials, the decision was made to reschedule the game today.

