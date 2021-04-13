Top Stories
Nets-Timberwolves game rescheduled for Tuesday afternoon
The decision was made to reschedule the game after consulting with both teams as well as local and state officials.
Official release
- Watch on NBA League Pass: Nets at Timberwolves (April 13, 4 p.m. ET)
NEW YORK – The National Basketball Association announced today that yesterday’s game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Minnesota Timberwolves, which was postponed, has been rescheduled for this afternoon at 3 p.m. CT at Target Center. After consulting with both teams as well as local and state officials, the decision was made to reschedule the game today.
We have a basketball game today.
We will not be posting our usual content.
Justice for Daunte Wright.
— Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) April 13, 2021
The following has been announced by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/rK27N3cLHe
— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 13, 2021
NEWS: Minnesota Timberwolves Game Versus Brooklyn Nets Rescheduled for April 13
Full Release: https://t.co/BIfBgeW7Gm
— Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) April 13, 2021