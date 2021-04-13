Nets-Timberwolves game rescheduled for Tuesday afternoon

NEW YORK – The National Basketball Association announced today that yesterday’s game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Minnesota Timberwolves, which was postponed, has been rescheduled for this afternoon at 3 p.m. CT at Target Center. After consulting with both teams as well as local and state officials, the decision was made to reschedule the game today.

We have a basketball game today. We will not be posting our usual content. Justice for Daunte Wright. — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) April 13, 2021

The following has been announced by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/rK27N3cLHe — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 13, 2021