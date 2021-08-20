2021-22 NBA season: Team-by-team broadcast schedules

The NBA released its full schedule for the 2021-22 season, which will mark its for its landmark 75th Anniversary Season.

The new season includes several milestone matchups that celebrate “NBA 75.”

The first four days of the league’s 75th Anniversary Season (Oct. 19-22) will feature eight national television games as part of Kia NBA Tip-Off 2021, with TNT and ESPN airing two doubleheaders each. Those games will showcase 12 different teams, the last eight players to win the Kia NBA Most Valuable Player Award and three rematches from last season’s playoffs.

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game will take place Feb. 20 in Cleveland and will be televised by TNT for the 20th consecutive year. The 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament will be held April 12-15, followed by the start of the 2022 NBA playoffs on April 16.

ESPN and TNT will both televise doubleheaders on the final day of the regular season, April 10. The matchups for ESPN (1 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. ET) and TNT (7:30 p.m. ET/10 p.m. ET) will be determined at a later date.

Below is team-by-team information about the 2021-22 broadcast schedule:

