2021-22 NBA season: Team-by-team broadcast schedules

Take a team-by-team look at the 2021-22 broadcast schedule as the NBA embarks on its 75th Anniversary Season.

Official release

The NBA released its full schedule for the 2021-22 season, which will mark its for its landmark 75th Anniversary Season.

The new season includes several milestone matchups that celebrate “NBA 75.”

The first four days of the league’s 75th Anniversary Season (Oct. 19-22) will feature eight national television games as part of Kia NBA Tip-Off 2021, with TNT and ESPN airing two doubleheaders each.  Those games will showcase 12 different teams, the last eight players to win the Kia NBA Most Valuable Player Award and three rematches from last season’s playoffs.

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game will take place Feb. 20 in Cleveland and will be televised by TNT for the 20th consecutive year. The 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament will be held April 12-15, followed by the start of the 2022 NBA playoffs on April 16.

ESPN and TNT will both televise doubleheaders on the final day of the regular season, April 10. The matchups for ESPN (1 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. ET) and TNT (7:30 p.m. ET/10 p.m. ET) will be determined at a later date.

Below is team-by-team information about the 2021-22 broadcast schedule:

Atlanta Hawks

Complete list of games
National TV games
NBA TV games
League Pass games

 

Boston Celtics

Complete list of games
National TV games
NBA TV games
League Pass games

 

Brooklyn Nets

Complete list of games
National TV games
NBA TV games
League Pass games

 

Charlotte Hornets

Complete list of games
National TV games
NBA TV games
League Pass games

 

Chicago Bulls

Complete list of games
National TV games
NBA TV games
League Pass games

 

Cleveland Cavaliers

Complete list of games
National TV games
NBA TV games
League Pass games

 

Dallas Mavericks

Complete list of games
National TV games
NBA TV games
League Pass games

 

Denver Nuggets

Complete list of games
National TV games
NBA TV games
League Pass games

 

Detroit Pistons

Complete list of games
National TV games
NBA TV games
League Pass games

 

Golden State Warriors

Complete list of games
National TV games
NBA TV games
League Pass games

 

Houston Rockets

Complete list of games
National TV games
NBA TV games
League Pass games

 

Indiana Pacers

Complete list of games
National TV games
NBA TV games
League Pass games

 

LA Clippers

Complete list of games
National TV games
NBA TV games
League Pass games

 

Los Angeles Lakers

Complete list of games
National TV games
NBA TV games
League Pass games

 

Memphis Grizzlies

Complete list of games
National TV games
NBA TV games
League Pass games

 

Miami Heat

Complete list of games
National TV games
NBA TV games
League Pass games

 

Milwaukee Bucks

Complete list of games
National TV games
NBA TV games
League Pass games

 

Minnesota Timberwolves

Complete list of games
National TV games
NBA TV games
League Pass games

 

New Orleans Pelicans

Complete list of games
National TV games
NBA TV games
League Pass games

 

New York Knicks

Complete list of games
National TV games
NBA TV games
League Pass games

 

Oklahoma City Thunder

Complete list of games
National TV games
NBA TV games
League Pass games

 

Orlando Magic

Complete list of games
National TV games
NBA TV games
League Pass games

 

Philadelphia 76ers

Complete list of games
National TV games
NBA TV games
League Pass games

 

Phoenix Suns

Complete list of games
National TV games
NBA TV games
League Pass games

 

Portland Trail Blazers

Complete list of games
National TV games
NBA TV games
League Pass games

 

Sacramento Kings

Complete list of games
National TV games
NBA TV games
League Pass games

 

San Antonio Spurs

Complete list of games
National TV games
NBA TV games
League Pass games

 

Toronto Raptors

Complete list of games
National TV games
NBA TV games
League Pass games

 

Utah Jazz

Complete list of games
National TV games
NBA TV games
League Pass games

 

Washington Wizards

Complete list of games
National TV games
NBA TV games
League Pass games

NBA Logo

