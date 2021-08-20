NBA TV to televise 107 games during 2021-22 regular season

Star power, reunions, rematches highlight 2021-22 NBA schedule

NBA TV will televise 107 live games during the 2021-22 regular season — the NBA’s 75th Anniversary season — with the league’s biggest stars and top teams in action, including the NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks.

The network will tip off its regular season coverage with five games in three nights, starting with a doubleheader on Saturday, Oct. 23. The new-look Miami Heat and Kyle Lowry will visit the Indiana Pacers and Domantas Sabonis at 7 p.m. ET, followed by a meeting of two of the Western Conference’s top backcourts with the Portland Trail Blazers hosting the Phoenix Suns at 10 p.m.

One night later, the Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum will visit the Houston Rockets and No. 2 overall NBA Draft pick Jalen Green on Sunday, Oct. 24, at 7 p.m.

The Nets and Kevin Durant will host the Washington Wizards and Bradley Beal on Monday, Oct. 25, at 7:30 p.m. in the first Center Court presentation of the season. NBA TV’s Center Court franchise is the network’s marquee night of programming, which incorporates enhanced viewing options (such as unique camera angles, next-gen analytics and social media integrations) into the originally produced telecast. The second game of NBA TV’s doubleheader will feature the LA Clippers and Paul George hosting the Trail Blazers and Damian Lillard at 10:30 p.m.

NBA TV will present a matchup between the @nyknicks and @raptors on Monday, Nov. 1 (7:30 PM ET), marking the 75th anniversary of the league’s first regular-season game, which was played between the Knicks and Toronto Huskies on Nov. 1, 1946. — NBA (@NBA) August 20, 2021

As part of the league’s “NBA 75 Classic Matchups” highlighting the teams, players, coaches and moments that have defined the league, the New York Knicks will host the Toronto Raptors on Monday, Nov. 1, at 7:30 p.m. The event will mark the 75th anniversary of the league’s first game, which was played between the Knicks and Toronto Huskies on Nov. 1, 1946. The NBA and NBA Digital will be celebrating “NBA 75” throughout the season, with additional details to be announced at a later date.

Later in the season, NBA TV will feature a special Martin Luther King, Jr. Day matchup on Monday, Jan. 17, when the Lakers and LeBron James host the Utah Jazz and Donovan Mitchell at 10:30 p.m.

Additional game highlights include:

• Friday, Nov. 26 – The NBA’s two most recent Kia NBA MVPs will meet when the Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokic host the Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo at 9 p.m.

• Saturday, Nov. 27 – A blockbuster matchup with the Nets and James Harden hosting the Suns and Chris Paul at 7:30 p.m.

• Thursday, Dec. 16 – Two of the Eastern Conference’s leading contenders will meet when the Nets and Durant host the 76ers and Joel Embiid at 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, Dec. 18 – As part of the league’s “NBA 75 Classic Matchups” series, the Knicks will visit the Celtics at 8:30 p.m. in a meeting of two franchises that have played in every NBA season.

• Thursday, Dec. 23 – The Dallas Mavericks and Luka Doncic will host the Bucks and Antetokounmpo at 8:30 p.m.

• Tuesday, Dec. 28 – A pair of Kia NBA MVPs will meet when the Nuggets and Jokic visit the Warriors and Stephen Curry at 10 p.m.

• Thursday, Dec. 30 – Star-studded doubleheader starting with the Nets and Kyrie Irving hosting the 76ers and Embiid at 7 p.m., followed by the Nuggets and Jokic hosting the Warriors and Curry at 9:30 p.m.

• Tuesday, Jan. 11 – Western Conference doubleheader will tip off with the Memphis Grizzlies and rising star Ja Morant hosting the Warriors and Curry at 8 p.m., followed by the Nuggets and Clippers at 10:30 p.m.

• Sunday, Jan. 23 – The Lakers and James will visit the Heat and Jimmy Butler in a rematch of the 2020 NBA Finals at 6 p.m. NBA TV’s second game of the night will feature the Warriors and Curry hosting the Jazz and Rudy Gobert at 8:30 p.m.

• Monday, Feb. 14 – The Trail Blazers and Lillard will visit the Bucks and Khris Middleton at 8 p.m., followed by the Warriors and Curry at the Clippers and George at 10:30 p.m.

• Monday, March 7 – Two of the Western Conference’s leading young stars will meet when the Mavericks and Doncic host the Jazz and Mitchell at 8:30 p.m.

• Monday, March 21 – Leading contenders from both conferences will meet with the Nets and Harden hosting the Jazz and Mitchell at 7:30 p.m.

• Friday, April 1 – The New Orleans Pelicans and Zion Williamson will host the Lakers and Anthony Davis at 10:30 p.m. The night’s doubleheader action will tip off with Clippers at Bucks at 8 p.m.

• Tuesday, April 5 – Heading into the NBA Playoffs, the Lakers and Suns will meet at 10:30 p.m. Earlier in the night, the Chicago Bulls and Zach LaVine will host the Bucks and Jrue Holiday at 8 p.m.

NBA TV is available directly to consumers through NBA.com and the NBA App. The channel’s programming offerings include live NBA game telecasts, original programming and an extensive list of on-demand video content.