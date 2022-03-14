Top Stories

Luka Doncic, Kevin Durant named NBA Players of the Week

The Dallas and Brooklyn stars take home the honors for Week 21.

From NBA.com Staff

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 21.

Check out their highlights from the past week of action.

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Check out the top plays from Luka Doncic's Week 21 performances.

The All-Star guard led Dallas to a 3-1 week with averages of 30.5 points, 11.0 rebounds and 6.3 assists. The Mavericks (42-26) are currently No. 5 in the West standings.

Season stats | Video box scores

Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets

Check out the top plays from Kevin Durant's Week 21 performances.

The All-Star forward averaged 30.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.7 assists during a 3-0 week for Brooklyn. Durant finished the week with a season-high 53 points against the New York Knicks on Sunday. The Nets (35-33) are currently No. 8 in the East standings.

Season stats | Video box scores

