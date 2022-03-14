Top Stories
Luka Doncic, Kevin Durant named NBA Players of the Week
The Dallas and Brooklyn stars take home the honors for Week 21.
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 21.
West: Luka Doncic (@dallasmavs)
East: Kevin Durant (@BrooklynNets) pic.twitter.com/zQAd5PDmDB
— NBA (@NBA) March 14, 2022
Check out their highlights from the past week of action.
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
The All-Star guard led Dallas to a 3-1 week with averages of 30.5 points, 11.0 rebounds and 6.3 assists. The Mavericks (42-26) are currently No. 5 in the West standings.
• Season stats | Video box scores
This man cannot be stopped 🪄 @luka7doncic is your Western Conference Player of the Week! #MFFL pic.twitter.com/PvBDSd2aoC
— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) March 14, 2022
Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets
The All-Star forward averaged 30.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.7 assists during a 3-0 week for Brooklyn. Durant finished the week with a season-high 53 points against the New York Knicks on Sunday. The Nets (35-33) are currently No. 8 in the East standings.
• Season stats | Video box scores
The numbers speak for themselves 🔥@KDTrey5 is your Eastern Conference Player of the Week!
🔗 https://t.co/ypJBkmTiPk pic.twitter.com/fzzoGiMFNV
— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 14, 2022