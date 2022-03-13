Top Stories

Kevin Durant scores season-high 53 points in victory vs. Knicks

Durant's season-high 53 marks the most points scored by a Nets player against the Knicks in franchise history.

From NBA.com News Services

Kevin Durant dominates for 53 points as Brooklyn holds off New York.

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant put on another jaw-dropping performance Sunday afternoon, racking up a season-high 53 points in Brooklyn’s 110-107 victory over the New York Knicks. Durant scored 40 of his 53 points through the first three-quarters of action, finishing just one point shy from his regular-season career-high of 54 points.

The Nets star went 19-for-37 from the field, setting a career-high for field-goal attempts. Durant also had nine assists and six rebounds in his 60th career 40-point performance. His 53 points marks the most points by a Nets player against the Knicks in franchise history.

With less than one minute remaining in the game, Durant made the tiebreaking 3-pointer in a sensational show for a crowd that included Kyrie Irving, who attended the game as a spectator.

Irving had a nice view while attending his first Nets home game this season, though still unable to play in New York. There is no longer a mandate that spectators are vaccinated against the coronavirus, but there is still one requiring it for someone who works there. Irving has not been vaccinated.

In addition to Irving, the Nets were also without guard Seth Curry, who did not play due to ankle/calf soreness. Curry was a key contributor to Brooklyn’s big-time win in Philadelphia last Thursday, the first matchup for these teams since the blockbuster trade with Ben Simmons and James Harden.

Kevin Durant reflects on his 53 point performance after the Nets win over the Knicks on Sunday.

“I didn’t know Seth [Curry] wasn’t playing until they announced the starting lineups…I feel like I had to pick up for him [Curry], Kyrie, LaMarcus [Aldridge] being out, scoring-wise,” Durant told ESPN postgame.

“It’s the most shots I’ve took in a while, so it felt good.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

