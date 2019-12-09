Top Stories

Jimmy Butler, Anthony Davis named NBA Players of the Week

From NBA.com Staff

Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler and Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis were named NBA Players of the Week for Week 7.

Jimmy Butler

Heat 121, Raptors 110 (Dec. 3)

22 points, 13 rebounds, 12 assists, 1 steal

Celtics 112, Heat 93 (Dec. 4)

37 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals

Heat 112, Wizards 103 (Dec. 6)

28 points, 11 assists, 11 rebounds, 2 blocks 1 steal

Heat 110, Bulls 105 (OT) (Dec. 8)

23 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block

Anthony Davis

Lakers 105, Nuggets 96 (Dec. 3)

25 points, 10 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block

Lakers 121, Jazz 96 (Dec. 4)

26 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assists, 3 blocks, 1 steal

Lakers 136, Blazers 113 (Dec. 6)

39 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 blocks, 2 steals

Lakers 142, Timberwolves 125 (Dec. 8)

50 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 steals, 1 block

