Jimmy Butler, Anthony Davis named NBA Players of the Week

Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler and Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis were named NBA Players of the Week for Week 7.
Check out their performances from the past week of action.
Jimmy Butler
• Heat 121, Raptors 110 (Dec. 3)
22 points, 13 rebounds, 12 assists, 1 steal
• Celtics 112, Heat 93 (Dec. 4)
37 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals
• Heat 112, Wizards 103 (Dec. 6)
28 points, 11 assists, 11 rebounds, 2 blocks 1 steal
• Heat 110, Bulls 105 (OT) (Dec. 8)
23 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block
Anthony Davis
• Lakers 105, Nuggets 96 (Dec. 3)
25 points, 10 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block
• Lakers 121, Jazz 96 (Dec. 4)
26 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assists, 3 blocks, 1 steal
• Lakers 136, Blazers 113 (Dec. 6)
39 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 blocks, 2 steals
• Lakers 142, Timberwolves 125 (Dec. 8)
50 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 steals, 1 block
