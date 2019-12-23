Kyle Lowry, Dennis Schroder named NBA Players of the Week

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Dennis Schroder were named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 9.
Check out their performances from the past week of action.
Kyle Lowry
• Raptors 133, Cavaliers 113 (Dec. 16)
20 points, 11 assists, 4 rebounds
• Raptors 112, Pistons 99 (Dec. 18)
20 points, 10 assists, 10 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block
• Raptors 122, Wizards 118 (Dec. 20)
26 points, 9 assists, 4 rebounds, 1 steal
• Raptors 110, Mavericks 107 (Dec. 22)
32 points, 10 assists, 8 rebounds
Ballin’ like an All-Star ⭐️
Congrats, @Klow7. #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/8rhwaBQWuU
— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) December 23, 2019
Dennis Schroder
• Thunder 109, Bulls 106 (Dec. 16)
18 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds, 2 blocks, 1 steal
• Thunder 126, Grizzlies 122 (Dec. 18)
31 points, 7 assists, 3 rebounds, 1 steal
• Thunder 126, Suns 108 (Dec. 20)
24 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists
• Thunder 118, Clippers 112 (Dec. 22)
28 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds, 1 steal