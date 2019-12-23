Top Stories

Kyle Lowry, Dennis Schroder named NBA Players of the Week

From NBA.com Staff

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Dennis Schroder were named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 9.

Check out their performances from the past week of action.

Kyle Lowry

Raptors 133, Cavaliers 113 (Dec. 16)

20 points, 11 assists, 4 rebounds

Raptors 112, Pistons 99 (Dec. 18)

20 points, 10 assists, 10 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block

Raptors 122, Wizards 118 (Dec. 20)

26 points, 9 assists, 4 rebounds, 1 steal

Raptors 110, Mavericks 107 (Dec. 22)

32 points, 10 assists, 8 rebounds

Dennis Schroder

Thunder 109, Bulls 106 (Dec. 16)

18 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds, 2 blocks, 1 steal

Thunder 126, Grizzlies 122 (Dec. 18)

31 points, 7 assists, 3 rebounds, 1 steal

Thunder 126, Suns 108 (Dec. 20)

24 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists

Thunder 118, Clippers 112 (Dec. 22)

28 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds, 1 steal

