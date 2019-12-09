Anthony Davis Named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week

EL SEGUNDO – Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis has been named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week for games played December 2 to December 8, it was announced today.

Davis averaged 35.0 points (.633 FG%), 8.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.8 steals as the Lakers finished the week 4-0, with victories over Denver, Utah, Portland and Minnesota.

On December 8, Davis recorded his fourth career 50-point game with 50 points (20-29 FG), seven rebounds, six assists and four steals versus Minnesota. In Portland on December 6, Davis notched 39 points, nine rebounds and three blocks to close out a three-game road sweep.

Davis wins his seventh Western Conference Player of the Week award and his first since November 4 of this season.