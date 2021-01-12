Top Stories

NBA fines Markieff Morris and DeMarcus Cousins for altercation

Morris has been fined $35,000, and Cousins has been fined $10,000.

DeMarcus Cousins (left) and Markieff Morris were fined for their roles in an on-court altercation.

NEW YORK – Los Angeles Lakers forward Markieff Morris has been fined $35,000 and Houston Rockets center DeMarcus Cousins has been fined $10,000 for their roles in an on-court altercation, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

The incident, which occurred with 2:15 remaining in the first quarter of the Lakers’ 120-102 victory over the Rockets on Jan. 10 at Toyota Center, began when Morris committed a Flagrant Foul 1 by knocking Rockets forward Jae’Sean Tate to the ground.

Cousins continued the incident by shoving Morris to the floor, for which Cousins was assessed a technical foul. Morris further escalated the situation by charging after Cousins, shoving him and continuing to aggressively pursue him. Morris was assessed a technical foul and ejected.

To view the incident, click on the following link: www.nba.com/watch/video/rockets-vs-lakers-1-10-21

