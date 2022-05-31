Podcast

NBA Finals File: 2016 Cavaliers vs. Warriors (Part I and II)

In this episode of NBA Finals File, we take a look at the 2016 series between the Cavaliers and Warriors.

Hosted by 7-time champion Robert Horry and Jabari Davis, NBA Finals File dives deep into the greatest Finals series in NBA history. The show breaks down the best moments, storylines and matchups, using rare archival audio from the NBA and the personal touch that only “Big Shot Bob” can give.

In this episode of NBA Finals File, we examine the 2016 Finals, one of the most dramatic Finals series of all-time. LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love bring the Cavs back from a 3-1 series deficit for the first time in Finals history. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green led the Warriors to 73 wins, the best regular-season record ever, but they could not close it out with a championship.

PART I

PART II

