NBA Finals File: 2015 Cavaliers vs. Warriors (Part 1)

Hosted by 7-time champion Robert Horry and Jabari Davis, NBA Finals File dives deep into the greatest Finals series in NBA history, breaking down the best moments, storylines and matchups, using rare archival audio from the NBA, and the personal touch that only “Big Shot Bob” can give.

PART 1:

In this episode of NBA Finals File, we examine the 2015 NBA Finals. This marked the first title for the Warriors in 40 years and was the first of their five straight trips to The Finals. Additionally, LeBron James puts on an another incredible Finals performance as he was in the midst of nine Finals appearances in 10 seasons. In short, the stage was set for the epic Cavs vs.Warriors rivalry that dominated the NBA for many seasons to come.

NBA Finals File is available on the iHeart app, Apple podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts. NBA Finals File is a production of iHeartMedia and the NBA.