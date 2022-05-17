NBA Finals File: 2000 Pacers-Lakers (Part I and 2)

Part 1

In this edition of NBA Finals File, we examine the 2000 Finals featuring the Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Lakers. Howard Beck, who was a beat writer for the Lakers at the time, joins the show to discuss the beginnings of the Shaquille O’Neal-and Kobe Bryant-fueled Lakers dynasty. We talk about the Kobe-to-Shaq lob in Game 7 of the West finals vs. Portland, how Bryant took over down the stretch and in overtime of Game 4 of The Finals, as well as how dominant O’Neal (the MVP that season) was during those Finals.

Part 2

Hosted by 7-time champion Robert Horry and Jabari Davis, NBA Finals File dives deep into the greatest Finals series in NBA history, breaking down the best moments, storylines and matchups, using rare archival audio from the NBA, and the personal touch that only “Big Shot Bob” can give.

