NBA Draft 2022 to be held at Barclays Center

NEW YORK — The NBA announced today the NBA Draft 2022 presented by State Farm will be held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Tickets will be available for public sale beginning Tuesday, May 24 at 10 a.m. ET and can be purchased online at NBAEvents.com.

NBA Draft 2022 presented by State Farm will be held on Thursday, June 23 at 7:30 p.m. ET with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. ET. ABC and ESPN will provide coverage for the first round and then ESPN will air the second round. This is the 20th consecutive year the draft will air on ESPN and the ninth year Barclays Center will host the NBA Draft.